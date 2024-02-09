Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Navigating Pest Control In NZ: TradieGuide Releases Targeted Guides For Key Areas

Friday, 9 February 2024, 8:58 pm
Press Release: TradieGuide

TradieGuide is excited to announce the launch of three new comprehensive guides: Queenstown Pest Control, Pest Control Rolleston, and Pest Control Timaru. These guides are designed to provide residents and business owners in Queenstown, Rolleston, and Timaru with essential information on pest control services, addressing a wide range of common pest-related issues faced in these regions.

The new informational guides are part of TradieGuide's commitment to empowering communities with knowledge and resources to maintain safe, healthy, and pest-free environments. Each guide covers various aspects of pest control, including identification of common pests, understanding the risks associated with infestations, and the importance of professional pest management solutions. The guides aim to educate the public on effective and sustainable pest control practices, ensuring that they have access to the best advice and services available in their area.

TradieGuide's initiative is a step towards enhancing public awareness about pest control and management. By providing these dedicated regional guides, TradieGuide reinforces its dedication to offering valuable, accessible information to help individuals and businesses make informed decisions about pest control solutions. The guides are now available and can be accessed through the provided links.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TradieGuide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 