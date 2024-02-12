Digital Wingman Protecting You From Scamming Suiters

Norton Genie is your new online dating wingman (or wingwoman). Genie is an AI-powered scam detection app that serves as an added line of defence when dealing with a scamming suiter, specifically when the conversation moves off a dating site and into your email or texts.

With a screen shot, Genie can determine if a message is a scam by analysing and interpreting the author’s intent, style of message, diction, spelling, and logic, as well as test any suspicious links or attachments. A “love interest” asking you to click a link to send money? Genie can check if it’s legit or not.

Please find below Norton's top 5 tips to avoid falling for romance scams.

Top 5 Tips to Avoid Falling for Romance Scams

1. Know the Warning Signs

They live far away, their profile is too good to be true, or they can’t be found on other sites are all signs this person is not real.

They move very fast, love bombing or talking off the app through text and emails right away could be ways to lure you in.

They are evasive, refuse to meet up or video chat and cancel plans at the last-minute.

They claim they need money or try talking you into investments, often asking for specific payment methods to steal from you.

2. Evaluate Your Online Presence - The more scammers know about you, the more they know how to lure you. Consider keeping your dating profiles anonymous by using different usernames on sites or even different emails to protect your privacy.

3. Set up a phone or video chat early - Seeing someone’s face can be a surefire way to determine whether they’re real or fake. Set up a phone or video chat early on in your communications. If they dodge the opportunity, they may be a romance scammer.

4. Do your homework on your cyber sweetheart - Check their social media for bare profiles or no connections. Reverse image search to see if their photos are on other sites. To do this: Right click an image of the person. Click “Copy.” Visit images.google.com and paste the image.

5. Never pay someone you haven’t met - especially someone online. Don't give out your financial information, top off a cash reload card, or send gifts or money to someone you haven't met face to face. Never wire money to a stranger or pay anyone with gift cards.

