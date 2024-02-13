TradieGuide Announces Launch Of New Guide Websites For Artificial Grass In New Zealand

TradieGuide, a resource for home improvement and outdoor solutions, has announced the launch of three new websites aimed at providing comprehensive guides for artificial grass in various regions of New Zealand.

The first website, Artificial Grass Dunedin, offers in-depth information on artificial grass options in Dunedin, Otago. The site provides valuable insights into the benefits, installation, and maintenance of synthetic grass, making it a go-to resource for homeowners and businesses in the region.

Expanding the scope of its resources, TradieGuide has also introduced Artificial Grass Hamilton, dedicated to the Hamilton, Waikato area. This platform focuses on the advantages and practical aspects of artificial grass, catering to the specific needs and climate of the Hamilton region.

The third addition to this series is Artificial Grass Hawke's Bay, serving the Hawke's Bay community. This website addresses the unique requirements of artificial grass in the area, providing expert guidance on selection, installation, and care.

These new websites reflect TradieGuide's commitment to offering localised and expert advice in the field of artificial turf. Each site is tailored to its respective region, ensuring that the information is relevant and useful for its audience. With these launches, TradieGuide aims to simplify the decision-making process for those considering artificial grass solutions in New Zealand.

