Exclusive Gold Business Partnership With SPANZ To Enhance School Outdoor Spaces

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Smartgrass

SmartGrass, New Zealand's leading artificial turf specialists, are thrilled to announce their exclusive Gold Business Partnership with the Secondary Schools Principals Association of New Zealand (SPANZ).

This partnership highlights SmartGrass's commitment to supporting the education sector in New Zealand, a key focus in our mission to transform spaces for people to enjoy, Kerry Forde, General Manager of SmartGrass, said.

Forde notes the science is clear on the benefits attributable to students from such spaces.

“Secondary school can be challenging for students at times, so having great, safe outdoor spaces where they can be, play and exercise has many positive developmental outcomes.

From supporting improved socialisation skills and experiences through to positive impacts on the big 5 natural body chemicals. This in turn supports improved preparedness and focus for the learning periods in the day.

“Artificial grass and sports turf are a great investment for schools as it is weather-proof, eco-friendly and durable to the rigours of the range of sports and activities subjected to.”

As the exclusive Sports and Landscaping artificial turf partner of SPANZ, Forde says the team at SmartGrass is excited about the future positive impact they will have supporting Principals and Boards to enhance and transform school grounds.

"We’re delighted to become a Gold partner with SPANZ. We are dedicated to upholding this position with our unwavering passion, creativity, expertise, and enduring solutions to benefit SPANZ members."

“We're really looking forward to working closely with SPANZ and Secondary School Principals to gain a deep understanding of their requirements and to support the unlocking of the potential in school's spaces throughout the country.

SPANZ Vice-President Scott Haines said he was delighted to welcome SmartGrass as a Gold Business Partner, and looked forward to working with the team.

“We’re proud to have the ongoing support and sponsorship from a range of businesses, many with decades of partnership, with an aligned interest in supporting schools and education in New Zealand," he said.

“SmartGrass is a great addition with its focus on unlocking the full potential of school outdoor spaces across New Zealand, ultimately facilitating environments where students can thrive and flourish.”

