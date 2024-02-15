Lee Kum Kee Brings The Flavors Of Asia To New Zealand To Celebrate The Lunar New Year In Style

Lee Kum Kee, the principal sponsor for Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival, invites people to experience the flavours of Asia this weekend at TSB Arena.

Lee Kum Kee is a globally renowned company offering authentic Asian sauces and condiments. They will have a stall at TSB Arena on the main festival day of Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival, this Sunday 18 February.

The stall is aimed at bringing the flavours of Asia to New Zealand and celebrating the Lunar New Year in style. Guests can look forward to a range of authentic products at great show prices, including the ever-popular ready sauce range, soy sauces, chilli range and two ‘flavour heroes’, Hoisin Sauce and Char Siu Sauce.

Every purchase includes a goody bag*, which contains a recipe card and Lee Kum Kee’s new readymade sauces.

The Lee Kum Kee Panda will be roving the arena and posing for photos on the stand. If event goers pose with panda on the stand, and upload their photo to the Lee Kum Kee Instagram page, they will go in the draw to win a Lee Kum Kee hamper.

Christine Lau, Associate Business Development Director of Lee Kum Kee says:

“Lee Kum Kee is a century-old brand deeply rooted in Asian culinary traditions, we are dedicated to sharing the rich tastes and cultural heritage of authentic Asian food with people around the world. With the Lunar New Year being a significant festival celebrated by millions across Asia, Lee Kum Kee sees this event as an opportunity to share the joy and traditions associated with the holiday with New Zealanders.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Oyster sauce is a must for authentic dishes, and we also see increasing demand for our gourmet XO sauce.

“It’s a sign that not only are Asian communities celebrating the Lunar New Year, but New Zealanders are taking the opportunity to learn about the festival and participate in the cultural traditions followed by many families all over the world.”

Linda Lim, Chair of the Asian Events Trust in Wellington, says it’s fantastic to have support from Lee Kum Kee that has enabled them to deliver a diverse and colourful programme of events to mark the Lunar New Year in Wellington.

“Food is an important part of Asian culture, and has always been a major element of the event, with local businesses offering delicious, authentic foods in our Asian Market in Shed 6.

“But it’s also fantastic to see some of these stall holders put their own unique twist on their offerings.

“Gelissimo founder Graham Joe, a true Wellingtonian and a passionate foodie, is offering two flavours to celebrate the festival, using Lee Kum Kee sauces – soy sauce and sesame oil.”

Vicky Ha at House of Dumplings, another Wellington institution, also has a long history of using Lee Kum Kee sauces.

“Growing up in Hong Kong, Mum would always have the oyster sauce, the soy sauce, XO sauce, and the sesame oil.

“The Lee Kum Kee oyster sauce is iconic. It is basically our Cantonese ketchup, you put it on anything, and it makes everything taste good.”

Other Wellington restaurants such as Grand Century and Dragons Restaurant will be offering New Year banquets, one of the most time-honoured traditions of the Lunar New Year – a time where family and friends connect over a meal.

* While stocks last.

2024 Lunar New Year Festival, 17 & 18 February 2024 at TSB Arena and Shed 6, Wellington. The full festival programme is available at www.lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 when its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung invented oyster sauce in Nanshui, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province of China. With a glorious history of over 135 years, Lee Kum Kee has become an international household name as well as a symbol of quality and trust. Lee Kum Kee offers more than 300 types of sauces and condiments in over 100 countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.

© Scoop Media

