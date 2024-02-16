Port Marlborough - IReX Infrastructure Comment

As previously indicated, ( link) Port Marlborough is working closely with KiwiRail and other project partners, on the wind-down of the iReX project, following the government funding announcement in December, and we share the disappointment that the rest of the region is feeling in terms of the project not going ahead.

Our teams have worked with KiwiRail on the iReX project for many years now, and while the news to wind down the project was disappointing, we remain committed to collaborating with the government and KiwiRail as we navigate the way forward to ensure this inter-island connection for New Zealand.

The port's commercial team have worked hard to ensure that Port Marlborough has not suffered any financial loss as a result of the work done to date, and there are agreements in place with KiwiRail that require the completion of early/enablement works, and the reinstatement of any affected assets.

To correct some inaccuracies heard at the Select Committee hearing yesterday, the maintenance programme of the Interislander wharf (which is Port Marlborough-owned marine infrastructure) was assumed by KiwiRail as part of the iReX programme, and the maintenance programme was reduced in recent times due to the impending demolition and replacement of this asset.

Subject to the correct maintenance programme being applied, the wharf and infrastructure will last until beyond 2029, which following the comments made today in the hearing, we understand will be some years beyond the life of the current Interislander fleet.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

