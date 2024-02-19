Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
QT Hotels & Resorts’ Leadership Goes From Strength To Strength

Monday, 19 February 2024, 8:41 am
Press Release: QT Hotels

Australia and New Zealand’s most celebrated designer hotel collection, QT Hotels & Resorts, part of EVT, continues to go from strength to strength with new leadership appointments. The award-winning hotel collection continues to welcome high-performing leaders into the fold, whilst elevating their people, celebrating internal talent across QT in New Zealand.

Colin McClean has been appointed the General Manager of QT Wellington. McClean brings more than 18 years’ experience in the country’s hotel industry, excelling in commercial strategy and operational acumen. Reflected in his emphatic leadership style, McClean has exceptionally high employee engagement with team development and success, some of his most prized accomplishments to date. Under Colin’s leadership, his properties have received recognition for Best Marketed Establishment, Best Luxury Hotel and Best Hotel at NZ Hospitality Awards for Excellence.

A competitor in the past, and a fan of QT, McClean says of his appointment, “As the market prepares for new heights across business and leisure, I’m excited to embark on this new chapter, both personally and for the hotel. With a keen eye for brand, I’m ready to lead with a unique ability to cultivate a thriving environment in line with the uniqueness of QT."


Prior to joining EVT, McClean established his career in hospitality in roles across global brands such as Accor and SkyCity, throughout New Zealand, with extensive hotel opening and hotel transformation experience.

QT Auckland welcomes Jodi Brown as General Manager. As an award-winning hotelier with a wealth of experience in the luxury hotel and hospitality industry, Brown brings a breadth of knowledge, expertise and leadership to her next QT appointment.

Joining from the helm of QT Wellington and the Museum Apartment Hotel, Jodi began her career with EVT, launching her diverse and successful career in hotels and hospitality. As General Manager, she led a 12-month full-scale refurbishment and rebrand at Atura Hotel Albury, before holding notable leadership roles at QT Sydney, Eos by SkyCity Adelaide, and SkyCity Hospitality, overseeing conference and events as well as signature restaurants.

Jodi looks forward to accelerating QT Auckland’s award-winning hospitality as the benchmark for the industry, saying, “As our flagship property in New Zealand, the team know how to bring the QT brand to life. With our people integral to delivering our signature ‘Unexpected and Unrequested’ experience, I look forward to fostering a high-performing team and taking the hotel to the next level.”

Simon White, General Manager Operations New Zealand – EVT Hotels & Resorts, expresses confidence in the growth of the leadership team as the year commences with these appointments, “The exceptional talents joining the team underscore the brand's unwavering strength, enhancing the passionate and diverse team dedicated to delivering the unexpected, alongside QT's highly individualised signature service across hubs of quirky luxury.”

For more information about QT Hotels & Resorts visit qthotels.com.

Notes to the Editor:
Alongside QT Wellington, Colin McClean will take on the role of General Manager of the Museum Apartment Hotel. The 97-room property adjoins QT Wellington, offering apartment-style accommodation. The EVT-owned Museum Apartment Hotel is part of the brand’s Independent Collection by EVT, offering guests shared access to all QT Wellington’s facilities including indoor pool, spa, gym, conferencing and dining options.

