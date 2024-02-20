EFTPOS Central Urges Businesses To Act Now: Deadline Looms For PCI 3.x EFTPOS Terminal Upgrades

As the expiration date for PCI 3.x EFTPOS terminal hardware looms closer, EFTPOS Central, an independent EFTPOS provider based in Palmerston North, urges businesses to prioritise their upgrades to avoid potential disruptions to their ability to process card transactions. If their current provider does not have a plan to get the upgrade completed in time or they are the few that still outright own their terminal from years ago; it’s time to come up with a plan.

Originally set for October 31, 2023, the deadline for upgrading PCI 3.x EFTPOS terminal hardware had been extended by PaymentsNZ to June 30, 2024. Despite the extension, a significant number of EFTPOS terminals still require upgrading to meet enhanced security requirements and remain compliant with local and international industry standards.

Managing Director of EFTPOS Central, Kirk Anderson, emphasised the importance of these upgrades, especially in light of the evolving landscape of payment technology. "These big hardware upgrades come round every few years, and it's simply a function of the type of industry we are in," stated Anderson. "Merchants need to be aware that there is no way to get around these compliance dates, and I urge businesses to use reputable and accredited providers, compliance upgrades are not going away; if anything, they’re becoming more regular."

Anderson further warned against the risks associated with using outdated terminals, stating, "Every time there's a big upgrade, unscrupulous operators try to sell off older terminals on auction sites but don't bother to mention they will stop working within months, and those businesses are left without EFTPOS facilities for weeks."

In a technologically advanced country like New Zealand, businesses rely heavily on secure, functioning, and up-to-date payments technology. Anderson highlighted the global impact of PCI mandates, stating, "These PCI mandates are global and part of the compliance lifecycle, it’s not just New Zealand businesses being affected."

About EFTPOS Central: EFTPOS Central is a Worldline Accredited Reseller based in Palmerston North, New Zealand. Under the leadership of Managing Director Kirk Anderson since June 2010, EFTPOS Central has been providing innovative payment solutions to New Zealand businesses for over 30 years.

