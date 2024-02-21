Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hundreds Welcomed To NMIT Te Pūkenga

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 2:28 pm
Press Release: NMIT

Enrolments are tracking higher than at the same time last year, at the longstanding Top of the South Island tertiary education provider, NMIT Te Pūkenga.

Over 200 new learners gathered at the Nelson campus to be traditionally welcomed by mihi whakatau on Monday 19 February, with another to take place in Marlborough and for Top of the South Trades Academy learners later in the week.

Olivia Hall, Executive Director at NMIT Te Pūkenga, and NMIT students' association president Max Devon, helped welcome learners to the Nelson campus, acknowledging the start of the academic year, and the excitement and nerves of new learners.

"It was great to see so many learners turning up to the first day, engaging in the whakatau process as well as the orientation activities throughout the day. We are excited to welcome new and returning learners and look forward to another strong year for NMIT" Hall said.

NMIT is currently preparing for the largest intake of Korean and Indonesian students after being selected as a host for government scholars from these countries. This is helping NMIT achieve the highest international enrolment numbers since 2021.

School partnerships, designed to keep youth in school whilst offering tertiary study and career options part-time, continue to see a strong demand.

Partnerships Coordinator, Georgia Thompson says Top of the South Trades Academy classes like Beauty and Automotive are always popular.

"Aeronautical Engineering and Gamification are two new additions this year and are already full with waiting lists - there has been a huge response," said Thompson.

Enrolments for many programmes remain open, with details found at www.nmit.ac.nz.

