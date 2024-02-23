Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Time Called At Zeelandt Brewery

Friday, 23 February 2024, 8:57 am
Press Release: Zeelandt Brewery

 Twelve months after Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed their home and businesses, Christopher and Luciana Barber have called ‘time’ on their craft brewery and restaurant.

The past year has been very, very difficult, says Christopher Barber.

“We lost everything in the cyclone and have tried so many ways to keep our beer business and restaurant going. We’re grateful for the support of the craft brewing community, but in the end trying to find suitable new premises and the cost of setting up again was just too big a mountain to climb, at the same time as trying to find a new place of our own to call home.

“We have made the incredibly tough decision to close the businesses, after an exhausting 12 months. We’re sad of course, as Zeelandt and Cone & Flower were the realisation of a dream, but we’re on a different path now,” says Christopher.

The Barbers started Zeelandt in 2012, brewing European beer with a strong influence from German styles, with a core range of four beers: Four Stroke – Pacific Pale Ale, Jerry Rig – Helles, Good Thief – Pilsner, and Black Monk – Schwarzbier. Barber, who was also head brewer, complemented the core range with seasonal releases that filled the 14 taps at Cone & Flower, the restaurant and garden bar they opened in 2021.

Right from the start, Zeelandt has been a family business, says Christopher.

“It was always a goal to run my own business. My inspiration came from my great great grandfather who established a brewery, and my grandparents who ran their own small business in the Blue Mountains (NSW).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“My brother Philip’s wines were sold in our restaurant, my other two brothers supported from a distance with decision making and strategy, and Luciana left Wattie’s to look after marketing for Zeelandt and Cone & Flower, as well as lending her food technology background to manage inventory, food safety and labelling.”

After the cyclone, the Barbers were inundated with offers of help. Overwhelmed, they worked quickly with the help of suppliers, to make a beer to raise funds for their local affected community. Brewed at Craft Brewery in Auckland, Back On The Horse, IPA raised $15k. With the help of friends, Zeelandt held a fundraising evening at Bay View Hotel and put another $5k towards locals who sustained a heavy loss.

With the decision made, Zeelandt is now looking to sell through all remaining stock:

· Four Stroke: 330mL / 440mL can and keg

· Jerry Rig: 330mL / 440mL can and keg

· Good Thief: 330mL / 440mL can and keg

· Guv’nor – Extra Pale Ale: 440mL can and keg

· Revelry – Oktoberfest: 440mL can and keg

· Brunhilde’s Fate – Rauchbier: 440mL can and keg

· Black Monk – Schwarzbier: keg

Trade customers can purchase via the usual channels - The Bottle O Onekawa. Invisible Agency, and Zeelandt Brewery. Retail customers can purchase via the website where branded beer glasses – recovered from the flood – are also available.

Luciana Barber says the announcement is a positive step for her family.

“We have really tried to make it work. We are so grateful to everyone that has supported us; friends and strangers, as well as our suppliers and the brewing community, including the Brewers Guild, and everyone that has worked with us over the years,” she says.

Luciana has returned to a part time role at Wattie’s, and Christopher is exploring a career in conservation. Their kids (Oliver-8, Sofia-6) have remained in Eskdale School, and a new home is being built on the hills of Eskdale overlooking the valley that they love.

Christopher says: “While we are getting back on the horse, we are just riding off in a different direction than before.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Zeelandt Brewery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 