Scapegrace Lands Major Deal With UK Supermarket

New Zealand’s Scapegrace Distilling Co has landed a major distribution deal with Waitrose, a leading UK supermarket chain known for its commitment to quality and premium products.

The partnership will see Waitrose stock Scapegrace's acclaimed spirits, including Scapegrace Black Gin, Scapegrace Vodka, and Scapegrace Single Malt ‘DIMENSION VIII’ with the products to be available in more than 200 stores nationwide. Scapegrace Gold Gin will also be offered online through Waitrose Cellar, further expanding the brand's presence in the UK market.

Scapegrace Co-Founder Daniel McLaughlin says it’s one of the most significant opportunities in the brand’s history.

“We’re extremely excited about this partnership which is taking the best of New Zealand distilling to consumers across the UK,” said McLaughlin.

“This is a really significant agreement which will see the range of Scapegrace Black, Vodka and Single Malt collectively in 230 Waitrose stores as well as their online shop. Waitrose is known for quality products and is the perfect platform for us to showcase our distinct portfolio of spirits to a discerning audience of UK consumers."

Waitrose & Partners' Spirits Buyer John Vine says they’re thrilled to be offering Scapegrace products.

"With their commitment to quality and innovation, Scapegrace aligns with our dedication to providing exceptional products for our customers and we're looking forward to a great partnership."

Scapegrace UK Distributor Mark Dawkins of Craftwork says the brand is growing substantially in the UK.

“I have long-admired Scapegrace the company, the brand and the products. We are very proud to be their UK partner and the brand is on a very strong trajectory in the UK market. To secure three listings in Waitrose plus a further one on Waitrose Cellar is a milestone moment for both of us,” said Dawkins.

The deal comes at an exciting time for Scapegrace with the brand set to complete stage two of its $30m distillery project in March.

The distillery is located on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago and will be the largest in New Zealand. It will enable Scapegrace to significantly increase production, allowing the brand to meet the growing demand for its uniquely New Zealand products, which are exported to more than 40 countries worldwide.

About Scapegrace Distilling Co.

Scapegrace Distilling Co is New Zealand’s largest independent spirits company, founded in 2014 by brothers in law Daniel McLaughlin and Mark Neal, alongside Richard Bourke.

The Scapegrace brand is in 42 markets around the world where it’s known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative flavours which boast a taste of New Zealand's adventurous spirit.

Scapegrace gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition, London 2018. The distinct packaging has also garnered attention, voted best looking gin bottle at the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Scapegrace is currently building New Zealand’s largest ever distillery project on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago. This new spiritual home for the brand will ensure the business keeps up with global demands across its luxury portfolio of Single Malt Whisky, Gin, Vodka and premium RTDs.

