New AMI Insurance Hubs Strengthen Partnership With MTF Finance

AMI is pleased to announce the introduction of AMI Insurance Hubs at select MTF Finance offices in Auckland and Christchurch.

AMI Insurance has a new presence in Auckland, with an AMI hub now open inside the MTF Finance Mt Eden store. AMI is also proud to announce that a second hub opened on Friday 23 February inside the MTF Finance store in Hornby, Christchurch.

Paula ter Brake, AMI Executive General Manager Consumer Brands says, “We are pleased to announce the opening of two AMI Insurance Hubs. Through our partnership with MTF we are excited to be able to connect on the ground, in our communities, with customers across Aotearoa.

“This is the start of an ambitious plan to bring more AMI Insurance Hubs to life through MTF locations across New Zealand.”

Since partnering with AMI Insurance in November 2022, CEO of MTF Chris Lamers says, “At the core of MTF Finance are our 53 locally owned and operated branches, and we’re committed to expanding our network to help more communities. By partnering with AMI, we can help more New Zealanders with not just finance, but also their insurance needs, giving customers convenient local access to trusted expertise and reliability.”

With no appointments required, AMI Insurance Consultants will assist walk-in customers via a personalised face-to-face service.

The AMI Insurance Consultants on hand will help customers find the right policy for their needs, show them convenient ways to manage their insurance, and introduce the optimised self-service options available, such as the AMI online portal and mobile app.

If customers require assistance with their claim or other matters, the AMI Consultants will be able to connect them with an expert from the relevant AMI team.

“We have been optimising our customer experience to revolutionise the way we show up for our customers, so it’s great to have a physical presence in our communities, to help make insurance even more accessible,” says Paula.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

