New Appointees To Hospice EBOP Welcomed

Waiata has filled the offices of Rau Ora, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty (Hospice EBOP) in Whakatāne, as the team welcomes its newest appointments.

Chief Executive Bryce Sheedy, Clinical Advisor Dr Sean Cardinal, and Trustee Matt McKevitt met several the staff and volunteers they’ll be working with to provide a high standard of palliative care for the community earlier this week.

Chair Toni Owen says it set the tone for what lies ahead under Bryce’s leadership.

“It was special to be able to gather our new team and their families with our Hospice EBOP community to mark this important occasion, and to fill the room with optimism about our next chapter.

“We are really pleased to have someone of Bryce’s calibre stepping into the Chief Executive role. We are confident that we’ll be able to build from our strong position with him at the helm, as he is supported by our new team members as well as those joining us again in 2024.”

Members of the Bay of Plenty healthcare community also joined Bryce, Sean, and Matt’s loved ones. This includes guests from Te Whatu Ora, Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, Rotorua Hospice and other agencies.

“It’s been amazing to be embraced by our colleagues from within Hospice EBOP, as well as the healthcare community around us, so warmly. The work that the organisation does is so crucial, and I am really looking forward to getting my feet under the desk and supporting our dedicated teams in Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki and Kawerau,” Bryce says.

Bryce Sheedy has previously worked in various governance and healthcare roles, including serving as a Manager at Alzheimers Eastern Bay of Plenty. Most recently, he has worked as the Operations Manager at local mental health and disability support service Pou Whakaaro.

Sean Cardinal is an experienced palliative expert who most recently worked in Anchorage Hospices in Alaska. He takes on a transitional position of Clinical Advisor after migrating to New Zealand with his wife.

Matt McKevitt joins our Board of Trustees, bringing a wealth of strategic foresight and operational discipline. His proven experience in developing long-term strategies that balance ambition with caution will be an asset to the Hospice EBOP team.

“Our priority is always the patients who need the care including the equipment that we provide, on their final journeys, as well as supporting their families,” says Toni.

“With our skilled staff, as well as the leadership from our Board and Chief Executive, we are feeling really positive about what we’ll be able to deliver for our community.”

Interim General Manager Rawinia Kamau who has led the organisation since September 2023 will remain on in a transitional role to support Bryce and the team, before joining the Board as a Trustee later this year.

“Her leadership has been instrumental in setting us up for success in 2024, and we’re grateful she’ll continue giving her time and her knowledge to support our Eastern Bay of Plenty whānau this year,” Toni concludes.

