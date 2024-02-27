Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employers Who Exploit Workers Should Face Effective Consequences, Says Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

EEO Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo has called for effective consequences for worker exploitation, and remedies for impacted workers.

Dr Sumeo was responding to today’s release of the review report into administration of the Accredited Employer Worker Scheme (AEWV).

“It is clear that human rights have not been the focus of the scheme, and they need to be,” says Dr Sumeo.

“Exploited and ill-treated workers must have their right to justice upheld and those employers responsible must be held accountable for their actions.”

Dr Sumeo says just stripping an employer of their accredited status is not enough.

“Exploited workers should be entitled to meaningful remedies.”

She reiterated her concern that urgent action is needed to draft modern slavery legislation to address the risks within labour supply chains in New Zealand and internationally.

Dr Sumeo says there is an urgent need to investigate the real harm being done to migrants under the scheme.

“We need to review the entire policy that allows for migrant exploitation, not just the administration of the scheme.

We are concerned that the scale of the problem is unknown and it might be far more than a few bad apples.

The current policy settings are allowing significant migrant exploitation and are contributing to the modern slavery in NZ.”

The review proposes some useful bureaucratic changes, but they will not address migrant exploitation in the AEWV scheme.

“We want any employment scheme that brings migrant workers to Aotearoa to be sustainable and mutually beneficial while protecting, respecting, and supporting the realisation of human rights for all workers."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 