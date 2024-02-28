New Queen Street Retail & Hospitality Development Envelopes First Radisson RED Hotel In Asia Pacific

Stonewood Group has unveiled plans for a $100 million redevelopment of the 15-storey building at 280 Queen Street, Auckland, formerly home to Countrywide Bank and National Bank.

Eleven levels are being dedicated to a 322-room flagship Radisson RED hotel – the global brand’s first in the Asia Pacific and Australasia regions, which will open later in 2025.

Three more levels of retail and dining spaces total around 4,000 sqm of lettable area, including a 500sqm rooftop bar.

“Situated on level 15, this will be city’s biggest open-air rooftop bar,” says Stonewood Group Executive Director Vicki Chow. “The space also incorporates a large covered terrace, and hotel conference and meetings facilities. It’s a stunning spot overlooking Albert Park, with all-day sun, water views and fantastic city-scape lights at night.”

The property spans a city block from Queen Street through to Lorne Street’s buzzing food and beverage precinct. It’s also sited opposite Smith & Caughey's department store and one minute from the new Te Waihorotiu Station, which will become the country’s busiest metro station when it opens this year. Queen Street is currently seeing around one million in foot traffic monthly.

Eke Panuku Development Auckland Priority Location Director, Simon Oddie, said it’s terrific to see this level of investment in the city centre from Stonewood Group.

“Making the most of its central location, this redevelopment is a real statement of confidence in the city centre and its role as a destination and place of choice for people to visit, live, work and learn. It’s clear that Stonewood Group understand the importance of their proximity to the city rail link and other transport modes. It’s also encouraging to see the commitment to creating better walking connections, allowing people to make the most of the experiences on offer, both within their new facility and throughout the city centre,” he said.

Chow says with Radisson RED being an upper-scale hotel, Stonewood Group is seeking tenants that meet this standard.

“Several parties are showing expressions of interest, including international operators that want to have a share of the New Zealand market,” she said.

The Radisson RED brand was launched in 2015 and there are now 28 operating globally, with an additional 82 under development. The brand places an emphasis on modern design, technology, music and fashion.

Chow said the ‘5 Green Star-rated’ redevelopment of the mixed-use building showcases Stonewood Group’s commitment to sustainability.

