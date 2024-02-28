Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Air New Zealand And Singapore Airlines Receive Regulatory Approval To Extend Joint Venture Alliance

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines (SIA) welcome the decision by New Zealand’s Associate Minister of Transport, Hon Matt Doocey, to reauthorise their joint venture alliance for another five years until March 2029.

This allows Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines to continue offering their customers more value, greater options, and access to a wide global network in the coming years.

Over the course of the 10-year partnership, Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines have grown the seat capacity between New Zealand and Singapore by nearly 50%. This includes the addition of up to three daily services between Auckland and Singapore, and a daily service between Christchurch and Singapore.

Air New Zealand Chief Transformation and Alliances Officer, Mr Mike Williams, says the partnership plays a key role in connecting New Zealand to the world.

“Since the alliance was launched at the beginning of 2015, the two flag carriers have together carried over 4.6 million passengers between New Zealand, Singapore and beyond,” says Mr Williams.

“The partnership gives New Zealanders access to the world on Singapore Airlines’ vast network beyond the Singapore gateway into destinations in Europe, India and Southeast Asia.

“With the partnership extended for a further five years, together with Singapore Airlines, we can continue to stimulate trade and tourism, and provide customers with greater choice and connectivity.”

Following this extension, and subject to regulatory approval, the joint venture partners will operate a total of four daily seasonal services between Auckland and Singapore from 27 October 2024 to 29 March 2025. This will give customers even greater connectivity and choice during the peak holiday season.

Mr Dai Haoyu, Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, says Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines have been strong partners for close to a decade.

“The extension of our alliance allows us to continue offering our customers even more options between Singapore and New Zealand, as well as to domestic destinations within New Zealand and around the world.

“This is exemplified by the fourth daily seasonal service between Auckland and Singapore, which will support the growing demand for both business and leisure travel.”

With the fourth daily seasonal service between Auckland and Singapore, the carriers will jointly operate 38 return services weekly between New Zealand and Singapore during peak months. This translates to more than 893,000 seats available every year.

