Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradieGuide Launches Comprehensive Artificial Grass Guides For Auckland, Christchurch, And Wellington

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 2:59 pm
Press Release: TradieGuide

TradieGuide, a provider of home improvement and trade resources, is proud to announce the launch of three new informational guides: Auckland Artificial Grass, Artificial Grass Christchurch, and Wellington Artificial Grass. These guides are meticulously crafted to serve as the go-to resource for individuals and businesses in New Zealand considering the adoption of artificial grass solutions.

Each guide presents an extensive overview of artificial grass options tailored to the specific needs and climates of their respective cities. From understanding the various types of synthetic turf to insights on installation and maintenance, these guides provide valuable information that simplifies the decision-making process. The aim is to enable consumers to make informed choices regarding artificial grass, which is gaining popularity due to its low maintenance, durability, and aesthetic appeal.

TradieGuide's commitment to offering practical, easy-to-understand, and comprehensive guides reflects its dedication to empowering consumers. These new resources are expected to significantly benefit those looking to enhance their outdoor spaces with high-quality, sustainable artificial grass solutions in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington. For more details, visit their respective websites.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TradieGuide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 