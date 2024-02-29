New Data Highlights The Economic Importance Of Tourism To New Zealand And To Households
New figures confirm the tourism industry is recovering strongly, and making a major contribution to the New Zealand economy.
Statistics NZ’s annual Tourism Satellite
Account shows that for the year to March 2023, tourism was
generating $37.7 billion from visitor spending, even though
this period was still in the early stages of Covid
recovery.
"These figures are historic
but what they show is that tourism operators did an amazing
job to get up and running after our borders fully opened and
as international visitors returned, they were contributing
billions of dollars to our economy,” Tourism Industry
Aotearoa Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram
says.
By March 2023, tourism -
directly and indirectly – was contributing 6.2 per cent of
New Zealand’s GDP.
International
visitors spent $10.8b, an increase of $8.8b from the
previous year which was a strong result given the time frame
and the signifcant rebuild underway by
operators.
“While this data gives us
a read on last summer, anecdotal feeddback from tourism
operators this summer is very positive, tourism businesses
are buoyant, and the signs are that we can look forward to
contributing even more strongly to the country’s economic
wellbeing when this data is published
again.”
She also acknowledged the
underpinning support of domestic tourism, which spent $26.9b
in the year to March 2023 - above pre-Covid
levels.
“This reinforces the
importance of our New Zealand visitors, who continued to do
something new after borders opened,” she
said.
According to the Satellite Account,
tourism is one of the country’s largest employers.
Directly and indirectly, tourism supported 317,514 jobs in
March 2023, “which means even at that time, tourism was
supporting 11.3 per cent of the country’s entire jobs
market,” Ms Ingram said.
Ms Ingram
noted that the Satellite Account was normally published in
December and urged the Government to prioritise this and
other core tourism data.
“For
tourism in New Zealand to develop sustainably, we need
fundamental information about our performance, this ensures
we can manage our industry well,’’ she
said.
“The TSA’s data is vital for
understanding tourism. It informs both the public and
private sectors and underpins decision-making. The data
available for tourism must be improved so we understand the
current state of the industry much more deeply than we are
currently
do.”