Holiday Parks Enjoy Record Numbers In January

Holiday parks around the country have had a booming summer, with more than 2 million guests in January, a new record for that month.

Holiday Parks NZ Chief Executive Fergus Brown said that internal data and official accommodation figures indicated that the parks had had a great post-Christmas season, aided by good weather.

“Summer is always our busiest time of year. The cost of living does not seem to have deterred most Kiwis from staying with us, although we suspect some may have cut their holidays a little shorter this year. But any vacancies have been quickly taken up by other New Zealanders and overseas visitors looking for accommodation.”

The loyalty many Kiwis had shown for their favourite holiday sites had sustained the holiday park sector over the Covid period, he said. The association estimates it holds about a quarter of the accommodation market, the third biggest behind motels and hotels.

On a yearly basis, holiday parks notched up 9,443,300 guest nights, 13.8% higher than the previous year to January.

Holiday parks have reported that February has continued the strong start to the year with a good mix of domestic and international visitors staying.

