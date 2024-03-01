Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Holiday Parks Enjoy Record Numbers In January

Friday, 1 March 2024, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Holiday Parks NZ

Holiday parks around the country have had a booming summer, with more than 2 million guests in January, a new record for that month.

Holiday Parks NZ Chief Executive Fergus Brown said that internal data and official accommodation figures indicated that the parks had had a great post-Christmas season, aided by good weather.

“Summer is always our busiest time of year. The cost of living does not seem to have deterred most Kiwis from staying with us, although we suspect some may have cut their holidays a little shorter this year. But any vacancies have been quickly taken up by other New Zealanders and overseas visitors looking for accommodation.”

The loyalty many Kiwis had shown for their favourite holiday sites had sustained the holiday park sector over the Covid period, he said. The association estimates it holds about a quarter of the accommodation market, the third biggest behind motels and hotels.

On a yearly basis, holiday parks notched up 9,443,300 guest nights, 13.8% higher than the previous year to January.

Holiday parks have reported that February has continued the strong start to the year with a good mix of domestic and international visitors staying.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Holiday Parks NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 