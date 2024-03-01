Registrations Open For 2024 Young Plumber Of The Year

For those who think they can handle the pressure and won’t let a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity go down the drain, the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year (YPOTY) competition is back with a new look, and 2024 registrations are now open.

Back for the sixth season, the 2024 competition will be an extra special one – with Plumbing World (NZPM) also celebrating a milestone 60 years in business.

NZPM CEO Rob Kidd says Young Plumber of the Year is an opportunity for the industry to recognise excellence in the trade.

“It’s also a chance to celebrate industry training and the support of employers and suppliers that keep the wheels of the industry turning,” Rob says.

“As we celebrate 60 years in business, I’m looking forward to welcoming the new talent that competes in this year’s competition and ultimately attracting new people to the trade. The opportunity for Kiwis to build a promising career in the trades has never been better – with the very real possibility of getting on the path to business ownership.”

Competitors from Northland to Southland will vie for the prestigious Young Plumber of the Year title through a series of regional events culminating in the national final.

Last year’s National Winner, Cody Hall of C F Reese Ltd, Waikato/King Country Region, competed against nine of the nation’s most talented young plumbers to take home the 2023 title on November 15 at the Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton.

Cody’s well-deserved win came after competing with almost 350 others from branch qualifiers in June.

The third-generation plumber took home a share of a total prize pool worth $70,000.

YPOTY is held in three phases, starting with quick-fire events at 31 Plumbing World branches, followed by the branch winners competing in eight Regional Finals. While the branch events are a series of simple skills tests and a theory exam, the regional competitions are held offsite and consist of more challenging practical components as well as a more difficult theory test. Each event will be adjudicated by an expert industry panel of judges.

The winners from each of the eight regions and two wildcard entrants will then fight it out at the grand final.

The YPOTY competition nurtures talent to ensure a better plumbed New Zealand now and into the future and is open to tradies under the age of 31 who are either working or training as plumbers.

There is no cost to enter, and registrations can be done via the Young Plumbers Club website.

The prize pool, competition details and registration form will be available on the website from 1 March.

