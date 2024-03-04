Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Call For Nominations For The Inaugural New Zealand Leadership Awards Putting The Spotlight On Kiwi Leadership

Monday, 4 March 2024, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Robert Walters

Nominations open today, 4th March, for the inaugural New Zealand Leadership Awards. Presented by Robert Walters and supported by New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Leadership Awards will celebrate and honour outstanding leadership across New Zealand’s diverse business and community sectors.

Shay Peters, Robert Walters CEO of Australia and New Zealand, said, “We’re proud to be working alongside New Zealand Rugby, who have been a beacon of legacy and leadership for 130 years, to put the spotlight on New Zealand’s finest leaders. Leadership is about inspiring others to believe in a shared vision, to push beyond their limits, and to achieve greatness together. True leaders lead by example, instilling trust, fostering teamwork, and navigating challenges with grace and determination.”

The New Zealand Leadership Awards aim to recognise outstanding leaders, both established and emerging, who are influencing the future of business and beyond.

“In a time when resilience has been tested, and challenges have been plentiful, it's crucial to recognise the extraordinary individuals who have risen above and beyond within their organisations.” Peters explained: “Robert Walters has been a leading global recruiter for over 35 years and we’ve been helping Kiwi businesses solve their talent challenges in New Zealand for over 20 years. Leadership and its many attributes are part of our day-to-day business; it’s intrinsically linked with recruitment, so to launch these Leadership Awards, championing our leaders, is such a natural alignment for Robert Walters.”

There are 10 entry categories in the New Zealand Leadership Awards including;

1. SME Business Leadership Award

2. Large Business Leadership Award

3. Entrepreneur/start up Leadership Award

4. Sustainability Leadership Award

5. Innovation Leadership Award

6. ED&I Leadership Award

7. Community Leadership Award

8. Public sector Leadership Award

9. Pacifica Leadership award

10. Māori Leadership award

Craig Fenton, CEO of New Zealand Rugby Commercial, who is on the judging panel for the Leadership Awards, said, “It’s an honour to be on the judging panel and celebrate our existing and emerging leaders in New Zealand. The Awards are a great initiative as it puts a spotlight on those who are making a positive impact through leadership within our diverse communities.”

New Zealand Leadership Awards key dates:

Nominations open: 4th March close 24 May 2024

Shortlisted announced: 3rd July 2024

New Zealand Leadership Awards event: 15th Aug at the Auckland Museum

Peters added; “Throughout history, New Zealand has seen its fair share of leaders rise to the challenge and seen remarkable feats accomplished by its people, deserving of acknowledgment and celebration. It’s exciting to put the spotlight on the next generation of incredible leaders,” said Peters.

Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated for the New Zealand Leadership Awards. People don’t have to work in the same organisation to nominate someone, enabling people to enter a former boss or colleague.

To enter visit: https://www.robertwalters.co.nz/microsites/new-zealand-leadership-awards.html

