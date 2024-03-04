T4 Group Strengthens Sustainability And Security CommitmentWith East Tāmaki Data Centre Agreement

T4 Group, New Zealand's leading co-location Data Centre operator, proudly announces it has acquired the Data Centre assets of the East Tāmaki Data Centre from Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to sustainability, security, and resilience. Kyndryl and T4 Group will work together to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of the data centre clients.

After establishing itself as a key player in the industry, this announcement further solidifies T4 Group's position. It builds upon its existing exclusive agreement with Kyndryl to utilise the East Tāmaki Data Centre, which has been in effect since March 2022. This agreement marks a significant expansion of T4's national footprint.

Dean Addie, CEO of T4 Group, emphasised the importance of this agreement for the organisation and its ongoing commitment to excellence. He stated, "We are thrilled to have signed this agreement with Kyndryl to acquire the Data Centre assets, servicing our existing customers and partnering with new. This strategic move underscores T4 Group's unwavering dedication to improving New Zealand’s Data Centre Infrastructure on a journey towards a greener and more resilient digital future."

The agreement will complement T4's existing operations and further support the development of its fully sustainable Southland hyperscale Data Centre, set to commence construction this year. This expansion is part of T4’s commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and improving resilience in NZ’s Data Centre Infrastructure.

Audrey Campbell-Frear, Managing Director, Kyndryl New Zealand commented, “We are pleased T4 Group have an unwavering commitment to excellence, and we are excited to build on our long-standing partnership with T4 as they increase their presence in the East Tāmaki Data Centre and provide high quality data centre services to local customers.”

Security is a paramount consideration for T4 Group and the East Tāmaki facility. It is securely situated with controlled access points, a dedicated security control room, and round-the-clock support for access and monitoring, assuring clients of the highest standard of protection.

The Data Centre is equipped for cloud enablement, featuring the latest in network connectivity, facilitating the seamless operation of modern digital infrastructure. With capacity available T4 can offer space for businesses of all sizes.

The facility prioritises energy efficiency, green technologies, scalability, and advanced power and cooling solutions, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Dean Addie concluded, "At T4 Group, we believe that building a national network of Data Centres is the right thing to do for a more sustainable and resilient future. The East Tāmaki facility embodies our dedication to this cause, and we are excited to continue offering state-of-the-art services that reduce our carbon footprint."

