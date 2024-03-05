Tabula And Topcon Announce Solutions Integration

Two leaders in agricultural services, Tabula and Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. are collaborating on the integration of their respective solutions to create a combined solution for ground-based fertiliser and spray application.

Tabula and Topcon bring proven technology to the table and are committed to supporting the sector by driving great outcomes for farmers. Tabula’s strengths of job management, health and safety, compliance processes and reporting will join with Topcon’s highly accurate placement, sophisticated spraying and spreading equipment and auto steering capabilities.

Together, the integration of these solutions gives farmers and contractors the right tool for the right job.

John Enlow, Tabula CEO says the company is very pleased to work with Topcon.

“We are always looking for ways to provide additional support to farmers and contractors who work the land, and this collaboration is a natural next step and fit for our businesses.

“Our strategy of relationships with highly regarded integration partners such as with Topcon

demonstrate our commitment to the farming sector.”

Phillip Hubbard, Topcon Director of Sales ANZ, says the relationship brings together complementary technology.

“It is great to come together with a solution that we know will really make a difference to farmers and contractors. Together our companies have an offering that suits all operators from small to large. We know that both New Zealand and Australian ground application customers are very interested in the field proven auto steering and product control capabilities of Topcon.

“This collaboration will deliver real benefits for landowners and contractors and we are excited to initially launch this in New Zealand and Australia.” says Hubbard.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

