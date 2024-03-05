Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tabula And Topcon Announce Solutions Integration

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Two leaders in agricultural services, Tabula and Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. are collaborating on the integration of their respective solutions to create a combined solution for ground-based fertiliser and spray application.

Tabula and Topcon bring proven technology to the table and are committed to supporting the sector by driving great outcomes for farmers. Tabula’s strengths of job management, health and safety, compliance processes and reporting will join with Topcon’s highly accurate placement, sophisticated spraying and spreading equipment and auto steering capabilities.

Together, the integration of these solutions gives farmers and contractors the right tool for the right job.

John Enlow, Tabula CEO says the company is very pleased to work with Topcon.

“We are always looking for ways to provide additional support to farmers and contractors who work the land, and this collaboration is a natural next step and fit for our businesses.

“Our strategy of relationships with highly regarded integration partners such as with Topcon

demonstrate our commitment to the farming sector.”

Phillip Hubbard, Topcon Director of Sales ANZ, says the relationship brings together complementary technology.

“It is great to come together with a solution that we know will really make a difference to farmers and contractors. Together our companies have an offering that suits all operators from small to large. We know that both New Zealand and Australian ground application customers are very interested in the field proven auto steering and product control capabilities of Topcon.

“This collaboration will deliver real benefits for landowners and contractors and we are excited to initially launch this in New Zealand and Australia.” says Hubbard.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 