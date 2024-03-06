Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ESAS Access Review - March 2024 Update

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 10:41 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Banks, other major institutions, and the Reserve Bank - Te Pūtea Matua use the Exchange Settlement Account System (ESAS) to settle transactions between us. We are part-way through a review of access eligibility criteria to use ESAS. This is an update on that work for our website subscribers following Money, Cash and Payments Policy developments.

We consulted last year on a proposed approach to the ESAS access risk framework. Today, we have updated the consultation page of our website and published the submissions we received.

Feedback was largely positive with two significant issues raised around requests for ESAS accounts for non-settlement purposes, and clarification on how the policy would balance objectives around innovation and competition with requirements for integrity and reliability. When we published the Summary of Submissions in October 2023, we advised that the feedback warranted more research.

This has led to a revised approach which aims to balance our initial risk-based approach with considering the benefits ESAS access brings, particularly around innovation and competition.

As a result, we are now targeting late 2024 to release the final policy and open invitations for new ESAS applications from non-Bank applicants.

It is important we get the policy right as ESAS is at the heart of our financial system and keeps our economy moving, so we are taking a robust and risk-adverse approach.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 