NZGIF Welcomes New Chief Executive

Sarah Minhinnick has been appointed the new Chief Executive of New Zealand Green Investment Finance, the Crown-owned green investment bank established to accelerate investment in Aotearoa New Zealand’s decarbonisation.

Sarah will take up the position in August and be based in Auckland.

Sarah has over 18 years of experience in public and private capital markets, both in New Zealand and the United States, working across banking, financial services and law.

Sarah is currently the General Manager - Capital Markets Origination at NZX, managing the group focused on deal origination, issuer relationships and issuer communication to investors for the Exchange's equity, funds and debt issuers.

Sarah says "Having admired the work that NZGIF has done since its inception, I’m excited to join NZGIF and apply the work I have done in public and private markets to impact investing for the benefit of New Zealand".

In her new role, Sarah aims to enhance NZGIF’s profile in the market, foster growth, strengthen partnerships with investors and mobilise both NZGIF’s and private sector capital into investments to enable New Zealand’s low carbon future.

"I look forward to working with the NZGIF’s experienced Board and team to originate and execute investments that benefit investors, New Zealand companies and that contribute to the decarbonisation of the New Zealand economy".

Cecilia Tarrant, NZGIF Board Chair, said, "We are delighted to welcome Sarah to NZGIF. After several years of building a solid foundation, we feel the company is now well placed to deliver on ambition in all aspects of our work: leveraging our balance sheet, attracting more private capital, and accelerating investment in decarbonisation. Sarah's wealth of experience, strategic vision, and commitment to green investment will drive NZGIF’s growth and impact".

Sarah’s current employer, NZX Chief Executive Mark Peterson, wishes Sarah well in her new role. "This is fantastic news for Sarah and an acknowledgment of her impressive skills, values and leadership ability. With a focus on investment, financial markets and sustainability, this role perfectly combines Sarah’s expertise and passions".

Sarah will succeed Chris Day, Interim Chief Executive since June 2023. Chris says, "I have appreciated the opportunity to contribute to NZGIF’s leadership and commercial maturity as a part of the investment market in New Zealand. Sarah’s appointment signals a new era for NZGIF, and I wish her well". Cecilia thanks Chris for his commitment to NZGIF for the past year and for agreeing to stay until Sarah starts, "Chris has brought leadership that ensured continuity and stability for our stakeholders and employees. He will leave Sarah with an excellent foundation to lead NZGIF in its next phase of growth".

