TVNZ Confirms Structural Changes Will Be Proposed Tomorrow

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 9:27 am
Press Release: TVNZ

TVNZ has announced it will begin consultation with employees tomorrow on proposed structural changes, which could result in a net reduction of up to 68 roles across all business areas (9% of FTE).

TVNZ Chief Executive Jodi O’Donnell says tough economic conditions and structural challenges within the media sector are impacting revenue performance, and difficult choices need to be made to ensure TVNZ remains sustainable.

“TVNZ’s Executive team has focused on reducing operating costs over the last 12 months. Unfortunately, we’re now at the point where we need to reduce the size of our team to bring our costs more in line with our revenue. Changes like the ones we’re proposing are incredibly hard, but we need to ensure we’re in a stronger position to transform the business to meet the needs of our viewers in a digital world.

“There are no easy answers, and media organisations locally and globally are grappling with the same issues. Our priority is to support our people through the change process - we’ll take the next few weeks to collect, consider and respond to feedback from TVNZers before making any final decisions.”

A confirmed structure is expected to be finalised by early April.

© Scoop Media

