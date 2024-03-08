Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
18 Auckland Insurance Leaders Recognised In Insurance Business’ Elite Women 2024

Friday, 8 March 2024, 10:02 am
Press Release: Insurance Business New Zealand

In honour of International Women’s Day 2024, Insurance Business New Zealand proudly unveiled the 19 distinguished awardees of this year’s Elite Women, including 18 exceptional female leaders within Auckland’s insurance sector who champion diversity and break barriers.

The insurance landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, propelled by the unwavering dedication of this year's honorees to fostering inclusivity, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring future generations. Their passion for excellence and empowerment serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring female professionals worldwide.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day, this year’s theme #InvestInWomen is a commitment to encouraging the industry to invest in women’s potential and accelerate progress.

This year’s list of awardees from Auckland include:

  • Anna Schubert of AIA
  • Cara Carpenter of ISACORP Limited
  • Catherine Dixon of Suncorp New Zealand
  • Dasha Goryacheva of Delta Insurance Group
  • Jane Brewer of Vero New Zealand
  • Laura Murray of Elantis Premium Funding
  • Liz Geden of Delta Insurance New Zealand
  • Machelien Sherry of ISACORP Limited
  • Mary Kater of Haven Financial Advisers
  • Monica Maharaj of NZI
  • Nichola Young of Vero Insurance New Zealand/Suncorp New Zealand
  • Paula Sheppard-Jones of DUAL New Zealand
  • Payal Sharma of Sharma Fundagroup Ins Brokers
  • Racheal Greer of Donaldson Brown
  • Sacha Cowlrick of Vero Insurance New Zealand/Suncorp New Zealand
  • Satpreet Chandra of Marsh NZ
  • Sky Leigh of Haven Financial Advisers
  • Tracey Cross of Tracey Cross Limited
Each awardee exemplifies resilience, innovation, and leadership, making significant contributions to their respective domains and empowering women across all echelons of the profession.

Join us in acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable achievements made by these exceptional trailblazers and their contributions to the insurance industry.

To access the full list of Elite Women 2024 and discover more about the driving forces behind the future of insurance, visit the link.

© Scoop Media

