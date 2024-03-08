18 Auckland Insurance Leaders Recognised In Insurance Business’ Elite Women 2024

In honour of International Women’s Day 2024, Insurance Business New Zealand proudly unveiled the 19 distinguished awardees of this year’s Elite Women, including 18 exceptional female leaders within Auckland’s insurance sector who champion diversity and break barriers.

The insurance landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, propelled by the unwavering dedication of this year's honorees to fostering inclusivity, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring future generations. Their passion for excellence and empowerment serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring female professionals worldwide.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day, this year’s theme #InvestInWomen is a commitment to encouraging the industry to invest in women’s potential and accelerate progress.

This year’s list of awardees from Auckland include:

Anna Schubert of AIA

Cara Carpenter of ISACORP Limited

Catherine Dixon of Suncorp New Zealand

Dasha Goryacheva of Delta Insurance Group

Jane Brewer of Vero New Zealand

Laura Murray of Elantis Premium Funding

Liz Geden of Delta Insurance New Zealand

Machelien Sherry of ISACORP Limited

Mary Kater of Haven Financial Advisers

Monica Maharaj of NZI

Nichola Young of Vero Insurance New Zealand/Suncorp New Zealand

Paula Sheppard-Jones of DUAL New Zealand

Payal Sharma of Sharma Fundagroup Ins Brokers

Racheal Greer of Donaldson Brown

Sacha Cowlrick of Vero Insurance New Zealand/Suncorp New Zealand

Satpreet Chandra of Marsh NZ

Sky Leigh of Haven Financial Advisers

Tracey Cross of Tracey Cross Limited

Each awardee exemplifies resilience, innovation, and leadership, making significant contributions to their respective domains and empowering women across all echelons of the profession.

Join us in acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable achievements made by these exceptional trailblazers and their contributions to the insurance industry.

