Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradieGuide Launches Comprehensive Plumbing Guides For Ashburton, Gisborne, And Hamilton

Monday, 11 March 2024, 1:30 pm
Press Release: TradieGuide

TradieGuide has announced the launch of its latest informational resources aimed at helping New Zealanders find reliable plumbing services in their area. The new guides, titled Plumbers Ashburton, Plumbers Gisborne, and Plumbers Hamilton, are designed to streamline the process of locating experienced, licensed, and insured plumbers for both emergency and routine plumbing needs across Ashburton, Gisborne, and Hamilton.

These guides offer detailed insights into selecting the right plumbing professionals for various requirements, including residential, commercial, and industrial projects. They emphasise the importance of choosing plumbers with a strong track record, proper insurance, and membership in recognised professional bodies to ensure quality and reliability.

By launching these guides, TradieGuide aims to enhance consumer knowledge and decision-making in the plumbing sector, promoting higher standards of service and customer satisfaction across New Zealand. For further information on finding the right plumbing services, please visit the respective guide links provided.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TradieGuide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 