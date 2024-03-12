New Zealand Pilots Offer Support To Latam La800 Air Crew

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) has offered support to the air crew of Chilean airline LATAM after the occurrence on flight LA800 from Sydney to Auckland yesterday.

NZALPA President Andrew McKeen, also an Air New Zealand 787 pilot, says that rather than focus on the cause, their initial priority has been to offer support to their pilot colleagues.

“It’s a natural human reaction to want to speculate on the cause. After any incident or accident NZALPA’s goal is always to understand the learnings that may come out of the investigation to help prevent the same incident or accident happening again” says President McKeen.

“Letting the investigation take place without speculation is the most responsible approach.

“Taking the time to gather all the facts and analysing all relevant information has assisted aviation in becoming one of the safest forms of transportation in the world”.

