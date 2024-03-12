Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fast-Track Bill Increases Impetus for Real-time, Transparent Water Monitoring

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 8:02 pm
Press Release: AquaWatch

The New Zealand government's decision to fast-track the consenting process for projects of national significance greatly increases the urgency for transparent and collaborative water monitoring across all our waterways.

The ability of New Zealand to maintain access to international markets, finance, and insurance is crucial, as the country heavily relies on trading based on the premise of healthy, shared water resources through our domestic environment. Our major export, dairy has strongly asserted its commitment to maintaining freshwater quality and is reliant on numerous environmental inputs to be able to continue to produce healthy animals. The link between environmental maintenance and second biggest export earner, tourism, is equally as pronounced. People visit our country to enjoy the pristine environment. That gives us access to $40b dollars a year.

The acceleration of the process for signing off significant projects has raised concern about maintaining a commitment to safeguarding the environment and the increased risk to our waterways has simultaneously increased the need for continuous, real-time monitoring.

“Now more than ever we need to prove to the world that we are able to monitor and report on the health of our waterways,” says Abi Croutear-Foy, Managing Director of AquaWatch. “We need to protect our shared resources and ensure that there is public visibility across key water health measurements.”

The evolution of technology offers unprecedented opportunities to enhance the way we monitor and report environmental data. From IoT (Internet of Things) sensors to blockchain, technology can enable continuous, transparent, and reliable environmental data collection and dissemination.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“New Zealand is home to a thriving tech ecosystem of environmental reporting and management which we can leverage to streamline compliance requirements, monitoring, and reporting processes,” says Croutear-Foy.

“In the context of the fast-tracked consenting processes, the amalgamation of mass data to report on outcomes and impacts has even more importance to ensure that projects adhere to environmental standards.”

By adopting technologies that enable continuous and transparent reporting of water health, the government could set new standards for environmental accountability.

In embracing these technologies, New Zealand can emerge as a global leader in integrating sustainable practices with development goals, ensuring that shared resources are protected for future generations whilst enabling businesses to avoid lengthy delays and lose investment opportunities.

To enable industry sectors who rely on healthy water to do business, this week AquaWatch is launching a free trial for industry, councils, and regulatory bodies to use our water monitoring technology. This will enable access to the data required to create solutions.

“Through thorough, real-time monitoring upstream and downstream, by using two devices consent holders can understand the health of their waterways and join us in being part of the solution”, says Crouter-Foy. “We look forward to sharing case studies from all industries and sectors who are able to better monitor their waterways through this cutting-edge tech”.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AquaWatch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 