E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit Announces First Six Speakers In 2024 Lineup

Set to take place in the heart of Manawatū on 18-19 June 2024, E Tipu: the Boma Agri Summit is shaping up to be an unmissable event for primary industry professionals and enthusiasts.

This event offers an unparalleled opportunity to delve deep into the latest trends, innovations, challenges and potential solutions — all coming from the hearts, minds and experiences of industry trailblazers.

Boma, the summit organisers, have released the first round of a stellar lineup of confirmed speakers. The early event lineup promises to make E Tipu 2024 a powerful and thought-provoking experience.

A powerhouse on the speaker lineup is Principal Futurist of The Future Market Mike Lee. Mike is a frequent global speaker on the future of food and has been featured in various conferences and notable publications, including The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Bloomberg, Fast Company, The New York Times — to name a few. With a focus on exploring what the food landscape could look like in the next 5 to 10 years, Mike collaborates with industry giants to develop strategies for thriving in a rapidly evolving future.

Joining Mike in the lineup is the agritech visionary at the helm of Fruitminder Sebastian Chapman. As CEO of Fruitminder, he and his team are at the forefront of leveraging technology for positive change. Their software enables users to create GPS-mapped digital twins of their orchards, providing the data necessary to make informed decisions for their businesses.

Also taking the stage is Millie Palmer, a year 12 student at Cashmere High School, making waves in the fight against pollution. Her passion lies in creating sustainable solutions to microplastic pollution, particularly in the realm of water pollution. Millie is focusing on making wool filters to remove microplastics from washing machine outtakes.

Championing the convergence of science and commerce, Head of Strategy & Engagement at AgriZeroNZ Ruth Leary is confirmed to speak at E Tipu 2024. AgriZeroNZ is a public-private partnership between the New Zealand Government and agribusiness committed to empowering farmers to mitigate agricultural emissions. Ruth’s mission is to spotlight the invaluable contributions of Kiwi livestock farmers and catalyse initiatives that position New Zealand as a global leader in near-zero pasture-based farming.

Also confirmed is Hōhepa Hawke's Bay CEO Santiago De Marco. Santiago will speak on building a heart-centred, thriving business with multiple pillars to support people with intellectual disabilities. Santiago has served as the CEO of Hōhepa Hawke's Bay for over two decades, overseeing a multifaceted ecosystem encompassing housing, education, and a myriad of vocational activities.

Rounding off this wave of speaker announcements is entrepreneur and founder of Enivo Pots Elisa Harley. Currently in her final year of high school in Pōneke Wellington, 17-year-old Elisa Harley is already pursuing her passion for business and kaitiakitanga. Her venture Enivo Pots supplies a range of biodegradable plant pots made from NZ forestry slash.

If you'd like to be front and centre to hear from these speakers and more, reserve your spot at E Tipu: the Boma Agri Summit, taking place 18-19 June 2024 in Manawatū. This event will be an epicentre for primary industry movers and shakers to gather and explore trends, advance cross-sector innovation and accelerate positive change — supporting Aotearoa's food and fibre ecosystem to thrive in our changing world.



https://etipu.boma.global/attend





E Tipu 2024 is powered by Boma in collaboration with destination partner Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA), with support from AGMARDT.

About Boma

Boma offers transformational learning experiences for leaders and changemakers so that, in a world of dramatic and continuous change, we can be more intentional, intelligent, and courageous about the future.

In addition to exploring the future of food and fibre through E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit, we offer global online cohort-based courses and world-class professional development programmes for current and emerging leaders, executives, and directors.

