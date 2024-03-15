Douglas McKay To Retire From The BNZ Board

BNZ today announced that Douglas McKay, ONZM, is retiring as a director of BNZ, effective 31 May 2024. Mr McKay has been a member of the BNZ Board since 5 March 2013 and has been the Chair since 1 August 2015.

The BNZ Board has appointed Warwick Hunt, MNZM, to replace Mr McKay as the new Chair, effective 1 June 2024. Mr Hunt joined the BNZ Board on 1 November 2022 and is currently the Chair of the Board Audit Committee and a member of the Board Risk and Compliance Committee and the Board Due Diligence Committee.

BNZ Chief Executive Officer Dan Huggins has acknowledged the outstanding contribution made by Mr McKay as a director and as Chair of the BNZ Board over a considerable number of years and wishes him well for the future.

