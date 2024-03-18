Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pacific Radiology Partners With The Crusaders To Provide World Class Medical Imaging Services

Monday, 18 March 2024, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Pacific Radiology

Pacific Radiology Group (PRG), a division of RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group is thrilled to announce that they are an official partner of The Crusaders Super Rugby Club. Through this new partnership, Pacific will supply their world class medical imaging services, including MRI, CT, PET-CT, x-ray and ultrasound scans to the team.

Crusaders General Manager Professional Rugby, Angus Gardiner, said that a new partnership with Pacific Radiology gives the Crusaders the perfect opportunity to further enhance their medical and sports science programme.

“Pacific Radiology are the New Zealand leaders in medical imaging and scanning. This partnership gives our Club and high-performance programme the perfect platform to build and test new, innovative ways to manage our athletes from a medical and wellbeing perspective.”

Crusaders Team Doctor, Dr Hamish Reid, added that the new partnership with Pacific Radiology is the ideal alignment for the Crusaders who rely on the best.

“As a team operating in a professional high-performance environment, one of the critical factors for our success is keeping our players fit and healthy. This includes interventions to prevent injuries as well as optimising management when injuries occur. Pacific Radiology’s outstanding radiology services help us make early accurate diagnoses to best inform management and recovery. This process ensures we get players safely back on the field and performing to their best.”

Pacific Radiology and its partner brands, Auckland Radiology Group and Bay Radiology Group form New Zealand’s largest private radiology provider. The company is well positioned to assist Crusaders players at matches throughout New Zealand with over 74 conveniently located clinics nationwide.

Sports imaging is a particular area of specialty for Pacific Radiology. The company has 55 radiologists who have sub - specialisations in musculoskeletal imaging and musculoskeletal interventions. These are dedicated experts in imaging of the body’s bones, cartilage, connective tissues, joints, ligaments, muscles, and tendons.

RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group’s CEO, Mr. Terry McLaughlin, emphasised their commitment to supporting the New Zealand sports community.

“We are committed to providing accessible medical imaging services to communities throughout New Zealand. This includes helping athletes of all levels get back to doing what they love after an injury. I am delighted that we are an official partner of The Crusaders. Our clinical team are excited to share their expertise in sports imaging with the players, coaches, and medical staff of The Crusaders.”

In addition to supporting The Crusaders, RHCNZ is also an official partner to Tri NZ, the Wellington Phoenix, AIMs games, the Hurricanes and Canterbury rugby.

