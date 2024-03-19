Nextro Awarded Genetec Partner Of The Year For New Zealand At Elevate 24

Genetec Unified Elite Partner, Nextro, takes top NZ award in Chiang Mai, Thailand at the Genetec Elevate 24 partner event for the Asia Pacific & Oceania regions.

Auckland, New Zealand, 18 March 2024 – Nextro, the New Zealand security integrator and managed network and security services provider, was awarded the prestigious Genetec Partner of the Year – New Zealand award in front of a packed partner event hosted by Genetec in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The award recognises Nextro’s growth, capabilities, and customer wins for Genetec in the New Zealand market, where the company has deployed and integrated Genetec for unified video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection and licenses plate recognition systems, for leading enterprises and critical infrastructure operators across New Zealand.

More recently, Nextro has deployed and integrated industrial IOT (IIOT) sensors across campuses with reporting and alerting directly into Genetec. It is also the leading provider of the Genetec Security Center SaaS cloud solution for physical security unification in the New Zealand market.

“Over the last year, the Nextro team has delivered several market-leading security and operations technology projects for critical infrastructure providers in New Zealand. We are thrilled with the Genetec Partner of the Year for New Zealand award and the recognition of our team’s and customers’ combined efforts to deliver unified security solutions to protect strategic assets. Our customers love what we do and there is nothing better than seeing the security, operations, and health and safety teams enjoy the benefits daily,” said Martyn Levy, Nextro’s Managing Director.

Nextro’s managed network, cybersecurity, IIOT, and cloud experience and capabilities mean that, coupled with Genetec’s video surveillance and access control solutions, Nextro is able to deliver secure, unified operations technology and security solutions for its customers.

“Nextro has delivered complex unified security solutions for key Genetec customers in New Zealand, and we are delighted with the company’s performance over the year," said George Moawad, Genetec Country Manager of Australia and New Zealand. “We work very closely with the Nextro team and we look forward to an even bigger year ahead,” he added

Genetec awarded honours as part of a wider Asia-Pacific partner event in Thailand, with award winners from each region.

