Port Nelson Welcomes Over 3000 People Behind The Gates For The First Time In 7 Years

Over 3000 people made their way to Port Nelson on Sunday to get a behind-the-scenes look at the port's operations. Originally scheduled for 2020 and cancelled due to COVID-19, the event marked the first time in seven years the port was able to offer the community and families of port team members the opportunity to walk through port's operations.

Communications and Engagement Manager Jessica Ammundsen says that it was a special day for the Port to connect with the community and Port team families. " We’re proud of what we do here at Port Nelson, and we have missed the opportunity to open up our gates and show the role the port plays for our region.”

At the event, visitors had the chance to join a port tour, explore the container handling equipment and warehouse displays, and learn more about local community organisations that the port partners with. The event also had a kids' area where they could engage with the Ministry of Inspiration's NZ Aquabots program, explore the Port history walkway, and head onto McGlashen Wharf to walk through the marine display featuring the port’s tugs, pilot boat and New Zealand Customs Hawk vessel.

Ammundsen highlighted the event as an opportunity to connect with the community on various fronts, from day-to-day operations and the many career pathway opportunities across the port, to discussions about the Port’s strategies for carbon reduction and future plans for Port infrastructure and assets.

"The feedback from our community has been outstanding," Jessica said. "The highlights of the day were the two tug displays and the opportunity to walk up into the engine room of our newest crane."

The event was also an opportunity to raise money for New Zealand Riding for Disabled (Whakatū and Richmond branches), raising over $2000.

