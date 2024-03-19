Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradieGuide Unveils New Websites To Connect Residents With Local Electricians

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 1:33 pm
Press Release: TradieGuide

TradieGuide is announcing the launch of three new websites designed to connect residents with top-rated electricians in their local areas: Electricians Kapiti, Electricians Lower Hutt, and Electricians Oamaru. These platforms aim to streamline the process of finding qualified electricians for various electrical services, from emergency repairs to installations.

Each website provides a comprehensive guide on selecting the best electricians, emphasising the importance of qualifications, customer reviews, and association with reputable industry bodies. They cover a wide range of services including residential, emergency, and specialised services like heat pump installation, lighting, and solar systems. The goal is to ensure residents have access to reliable electrical services with transparent pricing and guarantees.

By launching these websites, TradieGuide reinforces its commitment to enhancing customer experience and improving access to qualified trade professionals across New Zealand. Residents in Kapiti, Lower Hutt, and Oamaru can now easily find and compare local electricians to meet their specific needs, ensuring high-quality and reliable service for their homes and businesses.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TradieGuide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 