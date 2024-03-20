Business And Govt Rise To The Challenge

Business leaders are calling on all political parties to work closely with businesses and find lasting solutions to key challenges, out to the year 2050.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says there is a growing desire "for New Zealand to be more aligned on the big issues including infrastructure, housing, education and climate change".

"Businesses want to see enduring policy commitments so they can access and invest in labour, make capital investments to boost productivity and reduce emissions with confidence.

"We’re calling on all political parties to participate in a shared vision surrounding key areas of policy which require a longer lens than our three-year election cycle typically allows."

At a breakfast with major company CEOs on Friday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was presented with research on what’s possible when businesses and politicians work closer together to solve pressing economic and societal issues in New Zealand.

"It was evident while speaking with CEOs that the Prime Minister holds a similar view on long-term planning as the one recommended in the report by Sense Partners, which was commissioned by BusinessNZ, on behalf of the Major Companies Group, EMA, Business Central, Business Canterbury and Business South."

Mr. Hope says the paper was initially shared with business and union leaders, Ministers, Members of Parliament and Government departments to ensure a broad range of feedback was captured.

"We thank everyone who has discussed this report with us so far. Now we’re ready to share the finalised version and continue having those discussions with New Zealanders."

The finalised report is available to read on the BusinessNZ Website.

