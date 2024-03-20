Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business And Govt Rise To The Challenge

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 6:38 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Business leaders are calling on all political parties to work closely with businesses and find lasting solutions to key challenges, out to the year 2050.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says there is a growing desire "for New Zealand to be more aligned on the big issues including infrastructure, housing, education and climate change".

"Businesses want to see enduring policy commitments so they can access and invest in labour, make capital investments to boost productivity and reduce emissions with confidence.

"We’re calling on all political parties to participate in a shared vision surrounding key areas of policy which require a longer lens than our three-year election cycle typically allows."

At a breakfast with major company CEOs on Friday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was presented with research on what’s possible when businesses and politicians work closer together to solve pressing economic and societal issues in New Zealand.

"It was evident while speaking with CEOs that the Prime Minister holds a similar view on long-term planning as the one recommended in the report by Sense Partners, which was commissioned by BusinessNZ, on behalf of the Major Companies Group, EMA, Business Central, Business Canterbury and Business South."

Mr. Hope says the paper was initially shared with business and union leaders, Ministers, Members of Parliament and Government departments to ensure a broad range of feedback was captured.

"We thank everyone who has discussed this report with us so far. Now we’re ready to share the finalised version and continue having those discussions with New Zealanders."

The finalised report is available to read on the BusinessNZ Website.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 