Sales Consultancy Indicator Launches New Series Of Events To Meet Interest In “AI To Empower Sales”

As the sales landscape evolves at a rapid pace, Indicator, a leading sales consultancy, is poised to take the lead in embracing AI technology while emphasizing the enduring importance of human interaction. Mike Stokes, CEO of Indicator, foresees AI as the driving force behind a seismic shift in the traditional sales process and has created a series of events - including free webinars to support sales teams to embrace the power of AI.

"Selling has undergone profound changes with the advent of digital tools and resulting changes in consumer behaviour, but AI will take it to an unrecognizable level," says Stokes. Citing the "Mood of the Sales Leader Report" by Indicator, Stokes highlights that 70% of respondents agree that AI will either significantly impact or completely transform the sales function .

In response to the overwhelming interest in AI's potential, Indicator has launched a new series of events aimed at guiding clients through the opportunities presented by AI. The events have quickly generated interest as businesses clamor to stay ahead of the curve.

While acknowledging AI's transformative potential, Stokes underscores the importance of maintaining a balance between technology and the human touch in sales. "Fully embracing AI doesn't mean forsaking the human element," he emphasizes. "The art of the sale is evolving, and it's crucial to recognize that technology should enhance, not replace, human interaction."

In a landscape where competition is fierce and customer expectations are soaring, Stokes emphasizes the necessity for sales teams to be equipped with the best tools available. Despite the growing interest in AI, the adoption rate among sales professionals remains relatively low, with only 22% currently utilizing AI sales tools. However, Stokes remains optimistic about the future. "We're on the cusp of a rapid acceleration in the adoption of sales technology," he predicts. As Indicator continues to spearhead the integration of AI into the sales function, Stokes emphasizes the importance of staying agile and responsive to the evolving needs of the market. "In a competitive marketplace, harnessing the power of technology while preserving human connections is the winning formula for success," he concludes.

Those interested to learn more are invited to attend Indicator’s FREE webinar this week “AI for Sales : Beyond the Basics” on March 21. A more extensive workshop “AI Empowered Sales” is scheduled for April 3 with more events planned. Find out more and register at www.indicator.co.nz

