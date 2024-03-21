Crimtan Names Lauren Crosby As Commercial Director ANZ As Footprint Expands

Crimtan Commercial Director JAPAC, Joshua Wilson, has unveiled a new sales leadership team, to be led by Lauren Crosby as Commercial Director for Australia and New Zealand.

In her role, Crosby is responsible for building and leading Crimtan’s ANZ commercial team to grow the business across direct and contracted clients and agencies.

Previously Head of Client Services for JAPAC at Crimtan, Crosby has been pivotal in the growth and success of the programmatic company’s Asia Pacific business. Crosby brings account management, events and project management expertise from the retail sector prior to joining Crimtan.

The expanded ANZ commercial team also includes:

Karim Abboud, who joined Crimtan in May 2023 as Sales Director from Pure.amplify, where he was Business Director (Media). In his new role, Abboud will accelerate business growth by implementing commercial strategies.

Andy Battye, who joined Crimtan in March 2024 as Sales Manager, has had previous experience from Spotify and Teads.

In addition, Daniel Kamalaneson, joined Crimtan in August 2023 from Foxtel Media, and Sorcha Young, who joined Crimtan in November 2023 from Pureprofile, are Client Service Managers. The pair will continue to grow existing client relationships and will work closely with the Commercial and Ad Operations team.

Joshua Wilson, Crimtan Commercial Director (JAPAC), said: “Crimtan has always taken an educational and consultative approach with brands and advertising agencies to keep them up to date with the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape. I am thrilled to have Lauren leading our ANZ operations. Her knowledge and expertise in the ad tech space will help clients maximise their marketing budgets for optimum performance.”

Commenting on her role, Crosby said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead Crimtan’s Australia and New Zealand team as we continue on a tremendous growth trajectory. Having been with Crimtan for over four years as the Head of Customer Success for APAC, my role was focused on growing existing client relationships, and I am privileged to work with an incredible team. I look forward to bringing that knowledge and expertise as we expand our relationships with brands to build efficient marketing campaigns across the entire customer lifecycle journey.”

Karim Abboud said: “I’m excited to be joining Crimtan, a trusted partner to brands with a mission to make the complex world of programmatic simple and specialising in dynamic creative. As we move towards a cookieless world, Crimtan is already driving new partnerships and improving its technology to help brands navigate the change and to continue delivering value for our customers.”

