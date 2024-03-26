Qantas To Offer More Choice For Customers AcrossThe Tasman

Qantas is adding flights to its international network in response to strong demand from customers travelling to New Zealand.

From late October 2024, the Australian national carrier will add up to 260,000 additional seats across three of its trans-Tasman routes over 12 months, compared to its current schedule.

• Christchurch-Brisbane: flights to increase from daily to between 10 to 12 per week from late October, adding up to 1,700 seats on the route each week.

• Christchurch-Melbourne: flights to increase from daily to 12 per week over the December/January peak and continue between 10 to 12 per week through 2025, adding up to 1,700 seats on the route each week.

• Wellington-Melbourne: flights to increase from daily to 10 per week between September 2024 and April 2025, adding up to 1,000 seats on the route each week.

All three routes are operated with the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

The changes represent an almost 50 per cent increase in capacity across the routes and a 7 per cent increase for Qantas’ broader trans-Tasman network and follow other recent network additions including the launch of Wellington-Brisbane late last year.

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said the airline was pleased to support the ongoing growth of its network between New Zealand and Australia.

“We’ve been growing our trans-Tasman network over the last six months with new routes, larger aircraft and more flights to support sustained demand,” said Mr Wallace.

“These additional flights will see us operate almost double daily services from Melbourne and Brisbane to Christchurch, offering business and leisure customers more choice in the time of day they’d like to travel.

“The services will also make it easier for Kiwis to connect to our broader domestic and international network via the east coast of Australia.

“We are flying more people across the Tasman than we did pre-COVID with up to 180 return flights each week. We’ll continue to look for opportunities to grow it further where there is demand.”

The network announcement comes as the airline launches its ‘Australia Hop Over Sale’ for Kiwis, just in time for Easter.

The sale offers customers travelling from New Zealand special fares to a range of Australian destinations, perfect for Kiwis seeking any type of holiday, from a city escape to beach haven, outdoor adventure or family getaway.

Return fares start from $529NZD to Sydney and Melbourne and $669NZD to Brisbane, available until 11.59pm 2 April 2024*.

The new trans-Tasman flights and sale fares are available from today at qantas.com or via travel agents.

*11:59pm (NZDT) Tuesday 2 April 2024, unless sold out prior. Selected travel dates and days apply and fares may not be available on all flights or days. Blackout periods apply. Visit qantas.com for full terms and conditions.

