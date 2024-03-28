Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two New Monetary Policy Committee Members Appointed

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 4:09 pm
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Two new members of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Carl Hansen and Professor Prasanna Gai have been appointed by the Minister of Finance, Nicola Willis, on the recommendation of the RBNZ’s Board.

The 7-member MPC is responsible for the monetary policy decisions needed to support price stability.

Mr Hansen starts a three-year term on 1 April, replacing Peter Harris who retires from the MPC at the end of March. Mr Hansen will take part in the April Monetary Policy Review.

The other new MPC member Professor Gai, starts a four-year term on 1 July, replacing Caroline Saunders, who retires on 30 June.

“We are delighted to welcome Carl and Prasanna to the MPC. They were both highly qualified candidates with the appropriate knowledge, skills and experience to join the MPC and assist in its decision-making,” RBNZ Board chair Neil Quigley says.

“Their respective business experience at a high level and research expertise on macroeconomics and monetary policy will add fresh perspectives to Committee discussions. Both have also worked at central banks previously during their careers.”

“We look forward to working with Carl and Prasanna very soon,” Governor Adrian Orr says.

“The MPC remains laser-focussed on its job to control inflation and Carl and Prasanna will play an important part in our discussions.”

“I’d also like to thank both Peter Harris and Caroline Saunders for their significant service on the Monetary Policy Committee for many years, at an especially turbulent time during Covid-19,” Mr Orr says. “Caroline remains with the MPC for another few months, so it is not goodbye yet.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Profiles of Carl Hansen and Prasanna Gai

More information:
External member of the Monetary Policy Committee
NB: The MPC meets every 6 weeks, and external committee members work for about 50 days a year.
Monetary Policy Framework
 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 