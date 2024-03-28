Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two-year Partnership Signed With Arnott’s

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 6:55 pm
Press Release: One New Zealand Warriors

Arnott’s, one of New Zealand’s most-recognised and trusted brands, has signed a two-year deal as the One New Zealand Warriors’ official snack partner.

The launch of a relationship with the One New Zealand Warriors follows Arnott’s Shapes joining forces with the NRL last year as the official snack of the NRL.

“Welcoming Arnott’s as a new partner adds another layer to our ever-growing sponsorship family,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager commercial and consumer business Glenn Critchley.

“We’re so looking forward to having Arnott’s with us from this Sunday when we host the Newcastle Knights at Go Media Stadium.”

Arnott’s Shapes is a snack range that is loved across both New Zealand and Australia with Arnott’s Shapes Chicken Crimpy being the #1 biscuit/cracker in New Zealand*.

The major focus of the relationship with Arnott’s will be as presenting partner of the Shapes FunZone which will be located at Gate B for all non-Friday night matches. This will be an activity zone for families with an exciting range of fun attractions.

The Arnott’s Shapes FunZone will include the One New Zealand Warriors’ passing wall, face painters and One New Zealand Warriors-branded giant games like Connect 4, Jenga and Corn Hole.

“We’re excited to be getting behind the One New Zealand Warriors as their official snack partner and the timing couldn’t be better on the back of the announcement the club is back in the NRLW,” said Arnott’s Group country director Mike Cullerne.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Kiwis can’t get enough of Arnott’s Shapes and we’re looking forward to activating at the games and showing our support for the club.

“So many of our local teams, consumers and partners are all big fans making this relationship even more special and as well as being another demonstration of our commitment to the New Zealand community.”

The Arnott’s Group is headquartered in Sydney and employs about 3500 people in markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

In June 2023, Arnott’s opened a new multi-million-dollar, 4000sqm manufacturing facility in Avondale, Auckland, that has been designed as an innovation hub for Arnott’s sweet and savoury biscuits across the region. Last year Arnott’s was voted NZ’s most trusted biscuit brand and was ranked 13th of all brands in NZ.

*Source: Circana Scandata, Total Grocery, MAT 10/03/24

More information: https://www.arnotts.com/new-zealand

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from One New Zealand Warriors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 