Two-year Partnership Signed With Arnott’s

Arnott’s, one of New Zealand’s most-recognised and trusted brands, has signed a two-year deal as the One New Zealand Warriors’ official snack partner.

The launch of a relationship with the One New Zealand Warriors follows Arnott’s Shapes joining forces with the NRL last year as the official snack of the NRL.

“Welcoming Arnott’s as a new partner adds another layer to our ever-growing sponsorship family,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager commercial and consumer business Glenn Critchley.

“We’re so looking forward to having Arnott’s with us from this Sunday when we host the Newcastle Knights at Go Media Stadium.”

Arnott’s Shapes is a snack range that is loved across both New Zealand and Australia with Arnott’s Shapes Chicken Crimpy being the #1 biscuit/cracker in New Zealand*.

The major focus of the relationship with Arnott’s will be as presenting partner of the Shapes FunZone which will be located at Gate B for all non-Friday night matches. This will be an activity zone for families with an exciting range of fun attractions.

The Arnott’s Shapes FunZone will include the One New Zealand Warriors’ passing wall, face painters and One New Zealand Warriors-branded giant games like Connect 4, Jenga and Corn Hole.

“We’re excited to be getting behind the One New Zealand Warriors as their official snack partner and the timing couldn’t be better on the back of the announcement the club is back in the NRLW,” said Arnott’s Group country director Mike Cullerne.

“Kiwis can’t get enough of Arnott’s Shapes and we’re looking forward to activating at the games and showing our support for the club.

“So many of our local teams, consumers and partners are all big fans making this relationship even more special and as well as being another demonstration of our commitment to the New Zealand community.”

The Arnott’s Group is headquartered in Sydney and employs about 3500 people in markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

In June 2023, Arnott’s opened a new multi-million-dollar, 4000sqm manufacturing facility in Avondale, Auckland, that has been designed as an innovation hub for Arnott’s sweet and savoury biscuits across the region. Last year Arnott’s was voted NZ’s most trusted biscuit brand and was ranked 13th of all brands in NZ.

*Source: Circana Scandata, Total Grocery, MAT 10/03/24

More information: https://www.arnotts.com/new-zealand

