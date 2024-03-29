Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TSB Scoops Major Credit Cards Award, Again!

Friday, 29 March 2024, 5:01 am
Press Release: Canstar

28 March 2024. Canstar is today proud to announce the winner of its Bank of the Year, Credit Cards Award. For the second consecutive year, the winner is TSB. The bank is also the winner of two Outstanding Value Awards, for its Low Rate Mastercard and Platinum Mastercard.

Canstar’s expert panel noted TSB held its top position due to its low purchase interest rate, generous cashback offer and high customer satisfaction rating. TSB swept top marks in customer satisfaction categories including Overall Satisfaction, Value for Money, Communication and Customer Service.

Bruce Pitchers, Canstar Content and Editorial Manager, said Kiwi consumers appreciated TSB’s high-value credit card offer. “We’re deep in a cost-of-living crisis, and we know from our Consumer Pulse research that more than a quarter of Kiwis are extremely worried about basics like the cost of groceries.

“At times like this credit cards are an extremely valuable financial tool to manage cashflow, and offset immediate costs. TSB’s market-leading offers are, unsurprisingly, being very well received in this market. They are helping make New Zealanders' lives just that little bit easier, and the team should be proud of this endorsement of their product and service.”

TSB’s Acting GM Product & Marketing, Peter Chisnall, said the team was “thrilled” to win the three awards, for the second year running. “This recognition shows our focus on products that matter to customers is paying off. The fact we can compete with and outperform other banks by offering simple and valuable products gives us the confidence we’re doing the right thing.

“We’re also proud of the high customer satisfaction ratings component of the Bank of the Year award. Our vision is to be the easiest bank to deal with, and part of that is a commitment to support customers and provide customer service that is second-to-none.”

The Bank of the Year, Credit Cards Award is based on a bank’s cumulative performance across each Credit Card Star Rating profile as well as the satisfaction levels of its customers. The customer satisfaction score is based on weighted scores for the drivers of overall satisfaction including value for money, customer service, security and communication.

Canstar Credit Card Star Ratings use a sophisticated rating methodology, unique to Canstar, which compares credit card products in New Zealand and presents the results in a simple, user-friendly format. It compares all types of personal unsecured credit cards in New Zealand and accounts for an array of characteristics including fees and interest rates, features and rewards. This year, 34 cards from 10 different providers were rated using the methodology.

