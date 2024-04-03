Entries Open For 2024 Hawke’s Bay Export Awards

Celebrating a decade of excellence; the ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards is returning in 2024 to celebrate the successes of local businesses on the world stage. The ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards, now in its 10 th year, will be a celebration of outstanding exporters in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne region and their importance to New Zealand.

Details of the ExportNZ ASB Export Awards were announced today by ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay Executive Officer, Amanda Liddle, who says that the application process has been simplified this year to make it easier for businesses to apply.

"Every business has a story to tell, and we want to hear the amazing stories of local businesses. Export businesses are always busy, so this year we have made the process of applying as easy as possible. All you need to do is send in an online profile of your business, add some basic information on why you are the best at what you do, and the judges will follow up with a visit, it's that simple."

A new category has been added this year, the Hawke’s Bay Today/Newstalk ZB Excellence in Sustainability Award, which will acknowledge businesses leading the way in their sustainability journey, no matter the size. Continuing awards are the ContainerCo Best Emerging Business Award (turnover under $7 million a year), T&G Global Best Established Business Award (turnover of more than $7 million a year), and the Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence in Innovation Award.

"We know New Zealanders can be a bit shy to promote themselves, so we have awards that anyone can be nominated for. Back for another year is the ever-popular Napier Port Unsung Heroes Award for someone who goes above and beyond in their role to support the business. Anyone can nominate a person for this category."

Any exporter located from Gisborne to Pahiatua is eligible for the ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards. Judging criteria include core operations and achievements related to export activities, and award entrants will also receive site visits by the judging panel.

Entries for the awards close on the 10 th of June, with site visits taking place late June and early July. Finalists will be announced on the 8 th of July, with the Awards Gala Dinner on the 1 st of August at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

The Awards’ judging panel this year comprises of Wayne Norrie ONZM; ASB Head of International Trade; Mike Atkins; and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s Head of Focus Customers Dan Taylor. The team are excited to welcome back judge Dash Group’s Sarah Sherriff, from Icebreaker, Fix and Fogg and Whitakers fame; and newcomer Lucy Laitinen, Chief Executive of Hawke’s Bay REDA who will bring a new perspective to the role.

ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay’s Amanda Liddle recognises the difficulties that exporters have been through and that are continuing this year.

"This is the first growing season we have had since Cyclone Gabrielle and it has been difficult to know what to expect. A wet spring resulted in challenging growing conditions for the primary sector. That coupled with volatile and vulnerable offshore markets has made it an especially tough year for our exporters.’’

"These awards are the perfect opportunity to take a breather, meet up with likeminded people to celebrate our successes, share experiences and rebuild some energy for the next year."

"There’s an award category for every type of export business. It’s not about being the largest enterprise; it’s about sharing your unique story and why you excel at what you do."

"The Government has signaled its intent for exports to double, and to do this we need to be doing everything we can to help to make sure the policy settings are in place to support exporters. Talking about the good parts, yes, but also highlighting some of the challenges and looking at how we communicate that with Government to drive change that supports exporters will be a key focus for the ExportNZ network this year."

ASB’s Head of International Trade, Mike Atkins, says: "We are delighted to support the export awards this year, for the tenth year running, and to celebrate the people and businesses taking Hawke’s Bay to the world. It’s positive to see the Gisborne Hawke’s Bay region continuing to recover strongly from Cyclone Gabrielle, and the local export sector has played a critical role in this. We’ve been inspired by the resilience and community spirit over the past 14 months. This year’s judges will have a difficult job on their hands".

Hawke’s Bay Airport is sponsoring the gala dinner. Other sponsors are New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Heretaunga Hastings District Council, and Napier City Council.

ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay is overseen by Business Central, which represents 3,500 employers across the lower North Island and in Nelson. Business Central provides employer, health and safety, and human resources advice, and advocates policies that reflect the interests of the business community.

Entry forms, criteria requirements and registration forms for the Awards dinner are available on the ExportNZ website, www.exportnz.org.nz, or by emailing Amanda Liddle on amanda@exportnz.org.nz.

