Bank Of China (New Zealand) Limited Director Change

Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited director Sinead Horgan has retired, and Lloyd Cartwright is to succeed her on the Auckland-based bank’s board.

Bank chairman Tim Bennett said today that he was looking forward to the experience and perspective the new director would bring to the board.

Mr. Cartwright is currently the executive director and chief executive of Momentum Life, and has a significant background in business, including four years as chairman of the New Zealand Financial Markets Association.

“The bank is fortunate that it has a history of good calibre candidates becoming directors. I look forward to Lloyd carrying on this history.”

The new director replaces Sinead Horgan, who is retiring. Ms. Horgan has been a Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited director for the past five years.

The new director’s appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited CEO Warren Hu says the bank is delighted to welcome the new director. He thanked Ms. Horgan for her years of service and wished her well for the future.

