Octagon Investment Funds Now Available To Financial Advisers On NZXWT Platform

Octagon Asset Management (“Octagon”) announced that the Octagon Investment Funds are now available for Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) and Financial Advice Providers (FAPs) in New Zealand via the NZX Wealth Technologies (NZXWT) platform.

“Octagon is pleased to have partnered with NZX Wealth Technologies and to be able to offer our funds on the NZXWT platform,” said Matt Hardwick, Octagon’s Business Development Manager. “Investing in Octagon funds will now be quick and easy and the funds can be seamlessly incorporated into clients’ portfolios and reporting formats.”

Octagon was launched in 2021 as a standalone, specialist investment manager focused on providing attractive investment funds to help clients meet their financial goals. Led by experienced Chief Investment Officer Paul Robertshawe, Octagon has built a specialist team of fund managers and analysts in Wellington, Auckland and Queenstown.

“The team at Octagon is focused on optimising risk-adjusted returns for our investors over the long term and we have built a great team to deliver on that goal,” Matt added. “Getting our funds on to the NZXWT platform is an important step in executing our growth strategy and distributing Octagon funds through IFAs and FAPs.”

The funds available on the NZX Wealth Technologies platform will be:

Octagon Enhanced Cash Fund

Octagon New Zealand Equities Fund

Octagon Listed Property Fund

Octagon Global Equities Fund

Octagon New Zealand Fixed Interest Fund

Octagon Income, Balanced and Growth Funds (Multi asset class funds)

