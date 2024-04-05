Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CSR Streamlines Cemintel Distribution In New Zealand

Friday, 5 April 2024, 11:32 am
Press Release: CSR NZ

The new streamlined process means all Cemintel products will be distributed under the CSR brand

Auckland, 4 April 2024 – CSR Building Products NZ (CSR NZ) today announced it is streamlining its distribution process in New Zealand, taking over the distribution of Cemintel products from NZ Brick Distributors LP.

Previously, Cemintel Territory™, Surround™ and Barestone™ lines have been distributed through New Zealand Brick Distributors LP, while CSR NZ distributed other Cemintel products such as Rigid Air Barrier, Ceminseal® Wallboard, Eaves Lining sheet and Cladding sheet.

CSR NZ Regional Manager Chris Kenny says this shift to direct distribution is part of the company’s wider growth strategy in the New Zealand market.

“This shift will bring all Cemintel products within the CSR NZ portfolio which will provide a more convenient and streamlined experience for our customers.

“Our customers will now have a single point of contact to access our full Cemintel range which complements the other leading building brands we distribute like Bradford insulation, Hebel concrete solutions and Monier roofing products.

“We will work closely with our customers during this changeover to ensure a seamless transition and that it’s business as usual for all our Cemintel customers.”

Cemintel is a range of lightweight fibre cement solutions including external facades, internal linings, flooring, and ceiling systems. For more information on the Cemintel range, please visit the CSR Cemintel website.

