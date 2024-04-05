Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Suncorp To Sell Its New Zealand Asteron Life Business

Friday, 5 April 2024, 11:42 am
Press Release: Suncorp

Suncorp Group has announced the sale of its New Zealand Asteron Life business. The transaction continues the reshaping of the Suncorp Group, and positions both the general and life insurance businesses for ongoing growth and success - benefiting employees, customers and other stakeholders.

The sale is subject to New Zealand regulatory approvals and is expected to complete within nine months. Suncorp’s New Zealand general insurance business remains unchanged and part of the Suncorp Group.

Suncorp New Zealand CEO, Jimmy Higgins says Suncorp’s increased focus on its general insurance business will enable it to meet the rapidly evolving needs of Suncorp customers.

"We continue to address the challenges of climate change and affordability, through advocating for a more resilient New Zealand at a time when the value of insurance has never been greater."

Suncorp Group will remain fully committed to the New Zealand Asteron Life business throughout the transition ensuring minimal disruption to customers, partners and advisers, Higgins says.

Resolution Life is part of a global life insurer with significant experience in the execution of complex life insurance transactions across multiple continents. The trans-Tasman business has approximately around NZ$1.7bn of in-force premium (API) and NZ$30.4bn assets under management.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Suncorp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 