The Runholder is welcoming the cooler evenings with an Autumnal Feast of fine food & chamber music in collaboration with The New Zealand String Quartet. On Friday 26th April, The Quartet will play a thoughtfully curated selection of classical works designed to pair perfectly with each step of a three-course culinary feast by The Runholder Head Chef, Tim Smith.

The New Zealand String Quartet creates transformative chamber music encounters for New Zealanders, earning global acclaim for insightful interpretations and dynamic performances. Their 2024 season, Soundscapes, ventures beyond traditional concert halls, exploring eco-sanctuaries, art galleries, and unique venues like The Runholder in Martinborough.

Concert-goers will be welcomed with a Lighthouse Gin & Tonic in the Tasting Room upon arrival, followed by a three-course Autumnal feast showcasing the bounty of local Wairarapa produce in the Restaurant, with the special performances by the NZSQ between courses.

This very special evening makes for the perfect long weekend getaway in Martinborough, or a great excuse for an elegant evening of fine music and fare with friends. Tickets are limited so reserve your place early to avoid disappointment.

An Autumnal Feast at The Runholder with the New Zealand String Quartet

Saturday 26th April from 5.30pm –10pm at The Runholder, 89 Martins Road, Martinborough

Tickets – $110 per person (plus transaction fees) via iTICKET and include a drink on arrival, concert and a three-course dinner. Te Kairanga, Martinborough Vineyard wines & Lighthouse Gin will be available for purchase alongside beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Let us do the driving – add return shuttle transportation from Martinborough, Greytown or Featherston for $10pp

