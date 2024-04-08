Placemaking Aotearoa Will Announce The Winners Of The Kūmara Awards 2024 At Ellen Melville Centre

Placemaking Aotearoa, a national collective that uplifts local placemakers, is thrilled to announce The Kūmara Awards celebration 2024!

The Kūmara Awards celebrates excellence in placemaking and our wonderful judges have been delighted to consider a huge range of quality nominations this year.

This year, every initiative on the short list of 22 will be recognised and those nominated are both honoured and excited about being recognised!

“Wow we are SO thrilled to have made the shortlist for the Kūmara Awards 2024 - what an honour to be nominated. And we are in such great company .” Project Twin Streams (Facebook repost quote)

“Whoa!!! We’ve been nominated!!! Hehehe how cool is that!!!” Catherine Tamihere (Facebook repost quote)

“The Container Art Project I was privileged to be part of at Kauri Park School has been shortlisted for the Kūmara Awards!! SO stoked for my talented students and the staff at KPS & UoA for making this happen!!!! Woot x” Kat Thomas, Kauri Park Container Art (Facebook repost quote)

“Yarn for Pride have been nominated… thank you to all who have been involved - and to all who will get involved in the future! And, thank you to everyone who encourages us when they see us decorating the bike parking - it means so much to hear that the decorations are bringing feelings of joy, belonging, and Pride to people . Yarn for Pride (Facebook repost quote)

“Wahooo! We’re beyond delighted to be long/shortlisted for the Kumara Awards alongside some other fab initiatives doing cool stuff to make Tāmaki Makaurau a better place

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Kumara Harvest 2024 is looking particularly sweet neighbours

” Grow Forrest Hill (Facebook repost quote)

Judges will be awarding only 5 Kūmara Awards, one in each category:

1. Mā te haukāinga hei tūāpapa ki te ao tūroa / It Takes a Village - it’s all about collaboration

2. Ahakoa he iti, ko tōna painga ka puawaitia / From Little Things Big Things Grow - small changes can make an impact

3. Kei tua atu i te kaupapa / Beyond the brief - physical spaces that are more than what is expected or required

© Scoop Media

